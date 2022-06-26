Russia-Ukraine war: One dead, several wounded in missile strike in central Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At least one person was killed and several were injured after a Russian missile strike hit Kyiv on Sunday (June 26). News agencies reported that Moscow has stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day amid the ongoing war.

The emergency services have said that the firefighters put out a fire in a badly damaged nine-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskiy district.

Vitali Klitschko, who is the city's mayor, said that the first Russian strike in the capital in nearly three weeks was aimed to "intimidate Ukrainians... at the approach of the NATO summit" to be held in Madrid from June 28-30. Klitschko visited the scene of the explosion.

As per a report by Reuters, up to four explosions rang out in central Kyiv in the early hours. Two more blasts were heard on the southern outskirts of the city later in the day.

The United States President Joe Biden condemned the attack on Kyiv as "more of their barbarism", referring to Russia.

In the aftermath, Moscow said its forces had carried out strikes against three military centres in northern and western Ukraine, including one near the border with Poland.

Russia's defence ministry said that it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army training centres in the Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv regions of Ukraine.

The defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also that Russian forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and the nearby town of Borivske.

