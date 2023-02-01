Top 10 world news: Police nab Pakistan mosque blast suspects, & more

In the latest, the FBI conducted a raid on President Joe Biden’s beach house in Delaware on Wednesday amidst row over classified documents being found in his home and think tank. Several suspects have been arrested in connection with Monday’s suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people. In India, the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in the parliament.

Click on the headlines for more.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid on President Joe Biden’s beach house in Delaware on Wednesday amidst row over classified documents being found in his home and think tank, American media reported. In a statement, Biden's attorney said the search was "planned" with the president's "full support", according to BBC.

Several suspects were arrested by the police in Peshawar, Pakistan as the investigation into the suicide bomb blast in the mosque, which killed more than 100 people, continues.

The police said that the chances of a bomber being able to evade security checks because of internal assistance cannot be ruled out completely.

Expressing his thoughts on India’s Union Budget 2023–24 after it was tabled by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will build a strong foundation of a developed India. "The first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ (after 75 years of Independence) will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil the dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers," PM Modi said

A day after Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an alert, a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of the Afarwat peak of Gulmarg in North Kashmir, officials informed on Wednesday.

Bodies of two persons belonging to Poland have been retrieved from underneath the snow mass while 18 (eight Russians, 10 Polish) tourists have been rescued, according to officials.

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck the southern Philippines on Wednesday (February 1), according to the US Geological Service. The earthquake struck at 1044 GMT near the Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island. There were no immediate reports of any major damage. Speaking to the news agency AFP, Monkayo police Staff Sergeant Harvey Asayas said the quake was strong at the beginning but gradually weakened and stopped after 40 seconds.

Data released on Wednesday (Feb 1) indicated that South Korea's economy has advanced closer to its first recession in three years in January as a result of a record-high trade deficit, largely driven by falling exports as a result of extended holidays and a slowing global economy.

The fourth-largest economy in Asia, which is largely dependent on trade for growth, contracted by 0.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2018 and is now in danger of entering its first recession since the middle of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As authorities continue to investigate the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, who died after being thrashed by Memphis Police Department officers, questions have now started raising as why did the police wait for weeks to name a White cop in the beating of the Black man. On Monday (January 30), the police suspended Officer Preston Hemphill, a White man who had joined the police force in 2018. "The Memphis Police Department began administrative investigations on officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols on January 7, 2023. On January 8, seven officers including Officer Preston Hemphill were relieved of duty," the police department said in a statement.

A couple in their 20s has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail by an Iranian court for posting a video of themselves dancing in a street. The court convicted them of 'encouraging corruption' and 'public prostitution' under archaic Islamic laws.

Provincial governments in China are at risk of default and might struggle to provide even basic services in the months to come as authorities struggle to pay off the interest on 123 trillion yuan ($18 trillion) loan, reports CNN.

Strict pandemic controls and real estate crash have drained the coffers of local governments, who have spent their budgets on enforcing frequent Covid lockdowns, mass testing, and setting up quarantine centers before the abrupt end of Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy in December.

Salman Rushdie will not promote his new novel amid major backlash for the same. The author is currently recovering after he was attacked some five months ago and has no plans of promoting his new novel, according to his agent.