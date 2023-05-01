Top 10 world news: Explosion derails Russian freight train, raising children costly affair in China, and more

A Russian freight train derailed Monday in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after it reportedly hit an explosive device attached to the railway tracks. The incident took place a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the same area. The officials said no casualties were reported in the Monday accident. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Monday said it has evacuated almost 1400 Indians so far from conflict-ridden Sudan. The government aims to evacuate nearly 3000 Indians from the African nation. China also made headlines after one report cited by South China Morning Post claimed that China was the second costliest country in the world to raise a child. The study by YuWa Population Research Institute says that cost of raising a child in China is 6.9 per cent of per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia: Explosion derails freight train in region bordering Ukraine The local governor said that a Russian freight train derailed Monday (May 1) in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the rail tracks.

Operation Kaveri: Indian Air Force evacuates 1400, including elderlies aged 90 and 102 India's Operation Kaveri to rescue its citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan continues to be the highlight of New Delhi's effective cross-country evacuation flair. The Indian Air Force on Monday said that it has evacuated almost 1400 Indians over the past few days.

China second costliest country to raise a child: Report China, long the most populous country, has got another tag, that of being second costliest country to raise a child. A research report cited by South China Morning Post (SCMP), has called for support for couples raising children. China's birth rate is flagging, percieved by many to be an aftereffect of the now-abandoned One-Child-Policy.

Uzbekistan voters approve reforms letting prez rule till 2040 Voters in Uzbekistan overwhelmingly approved changes in constitution that will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to stay in power til 2040. The tightly controlled election has been slammed by international observers as being flawed.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris woo donors for presidential election 2024 re-run As the 2024 United States Presidential elections approach, incumbent Joe Biden and his second-in-command Kamala Harris over the weekend met with the top 150 donors in Washington, DC, to develop a successful strategy to raise funds for their re-election campaign.

China unveils controversial employment plan, offers to send 300,000 jobless youth to villages to find work China's rising youth unemployment rate is becoming a significant economic challenge for the country and it seems to have come up with some controversial solutions. China's wealthiest province and manufacturing giant, Guangdong, has proposed to send 300,000 jobless youth to the countryside for two to three years to find employment.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau attends Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday participated in Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Toronto. He took part in the celebrations after a gap of seven years.

Photo of padlocks on grave in India's Hyderabad falsely claimed to be from Pakistan BOOM clarified that the 'grave in the viral image is located at Masjid E Salar Mulk in Darab Jung Colony, Hyderabad, India, and does not show an instance of parents in Pakistan locking their daughter's grave to protect against necrophilia'

England to deploy 'smaller boundaries' tactics to hunt Australia down in home Ashes - Reports For reasons known to all, England will do everything to regain the urn this summer. As the 2023 Ashes will begin on June 16th, in Edgbaston- then venue which supposedly has the shortest boundaries (59 m) in the country, the English teams are reported to be deploying a stranger parameter at all grounds to ensure their 'Bazball' brand wreaks havoc against the Aussies.