Uzbekistan voters approve reforms letting prez rule till 2040

Voters in Uzbekistan overwhelmingly approved changes in constitution that will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to stay in power til 2040. The tightly controlled election has been slammed by international observers as being flawed.

Preliminary results show on Monday that changes in constitution were approved by 90.21 per cent of voters. The voter turnout was 84.54 per cent.

However, election observers from Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) opined that the vote lacked participation from meaningful opposition and thus was not truly representative.

Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of dictator Islam Karimov.

His proposed reforms, when confirmed, could extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing Mirziyoyev to serve two more terms.

"Uzbekistan's constitutional referendum was technically well prepared and widely promoted as a move to enhance various rights and freedoms, but it took place in an environment that fell short of genuine political pluralism and competition," an OSCE statement said.

Critics of the government maintain that Uzbekistan remains authoritarian. Mirziyoyev claims that the overhaul will improve governance and quality of life of citizens.

But he is set to benefit from the changes the most.

Kazkhstan, a neighbouring country, was first to congratulate Mirziyoyev. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the results showed 'trust' and 'firm support from Uzbek nation.'

Mirziyoyev has presented himself as Karimov's modern successor. He had served 13 years as a loyal prime minister under Karimov's brutal rule.

(With inputs from agencies)

