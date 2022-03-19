Top 10 world news: Dozens dead after military barracks hit in south Ukraine, and more

Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv. Britain’s foreign secretary has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using talks with Ukraine as a “smokescreen” while he ramps up violence against the country.

LIVE: Dozen soldiers killed after shelling of military barracks in Ukraine

"Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner," Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said in a video on Saturday, using the Ukrainian nickname for Russian forces.

Putin uses Ukraine talks as 'smokescreen' to increase violence, says UK

Liz Truss told the Times of London newspaper that she was “very skeptical” about Russia’s seriousness in the talks, accusing Russian forces of trying to create space to regroup and unblock their stalled campaign.

Ukraine invasion: US to provide Stryker army company to Bulgaria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Saturday that the US is going to provide his country a Stryker mechanized infantry company for its battlegroup under NATO's drive to bolster its eastern flank.

Chinese vlogger in Ukraine called ‘national traitor’ for videos on Russian war

A 36-year-old Chinese vlogger, who lives in Ukraine’s southern Odesa city, has been branded as a “national traitor” by his own people back home for simply posting videos of war-torn Ukraine.

Belarus President Lukashenko dismisses concerns about Putin's health

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is healthy, sane and "in better shape than ever."

Telegram emerges as frontrunner amid Russia’s crackdown on Facebook, Instagram

With Facebook and Instagram being banned, Russians are increasingly turning to Telegram messaging app for mass messaging in a way similar to social media.

Indonesia’s cooking oil shortage turns deadly, two killed after queuing for liquid gold

Two people in Indonesia have died while queuing to buy cooking oil, as stocks run low in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Exclusive: Matteo Bocelli speaks to WION ahead of his first trip to India

When Italian composer Andrea Bocelli suffered from Glaucoma at the age of 12, he was completely blind, but that did not stop him from recording 15 albums of pop and classical music, nine operas, which sold over 70 million records.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store opens in New Jersey, gets flagged by Facebook

A new store called ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ which sells different kinds of merchandise in support of Donald Trump opened in New Jersey.

Operator of Russian restaurants has 'refused' to close businesses, says Burger King

The burger chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), has a joint venture partnership with businessman Alexander Kolobov in Russia.