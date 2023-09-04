Top 10 news: Chinese Premier to attend G20 Summit, Putin open to Black Sea grain export deal talks, & more

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's participation in the upcoming 18th G20 Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, has been confirmed by China's foreign ministry. Amid the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for discussions concerning the revival of the Black Sea grain export agreement.

In a separate development, Gabonese General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup leading to the removal of President Ali Bongo, was officially inaugurated as the interim leader on September 4.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in India’s capital New Delhi city on September 9 and 10, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday (Sept 4).

Russia was "open" to talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday (September 4) just hours after Moscow launched strikes on one of Ukraine's key grain-exporting ports overnight.

Gabonese General Brice Oligui Nguema who led the coup that ousted President Ali Bongo was sworn in as the interim on Monday (September 4) by the country’s constitutional court judges in a televised ceremony. This comes days after the country’s military led by Oligui, seized power of the Central African nation of 2.3 million people.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been set into sleep mode. This significant development took place at approximately 8 am IST on Monday (September 4). This comes as the Vikram lander exceeded its mission objectives and made a second soft landing on the surface of the moon, as a part of a 'hop experiment.'

Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer reshuffled his top team on Monday (September 4) as national election looms next year. Starmer appointed his deputy Angela Rayner as Labour Party's levelling-up police chief.

Astonishingly, the Indian state of Odisha was struck by a staggering 61,000 lightning strikes in a span of approximately two hours, media reports said quoting the data from the state authority. The strikes particularly hit the capital region on Saturday (2 September). The city of Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas bore the brunt of the relentless lightning strikes, which continued unabated throughout the afternoon thunderstorms.

A drought in the US state of Texas has unveiled a remarkable discovery of more than 70 dinosaur tracks previously concealed beneath the dried-out Paluxy Riverbed. The Paluxy River, typically coursing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, located roughly 90 minutes south of Dallas, is renowned for its dinosaur-related attractions, media reports said. The recently exposed tracks belong to two distinct dinosaur species.

Japanese authorities may plan to dissolve the Unification church in the aftermath of former prime minister Shinzo Abe's assassination last year in July, local media reported citing a government source.

On Monday (September 04), India have locked horns with Nepal for the first time in international cricket during match 5, in Kandy, of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition. After their face-off versus arch-rivals Pakistan ended with rain having the final say, Rohit Sharma-led India are looking to get off the mark in the continental tournament and also proceed to the Super Four with a win over Nepal.