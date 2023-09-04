Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president
This comes after military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power of the Central African country on August 30.
The leader of the coup that ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo was sworn in as the interim on Monday (Sep 4) by the country's constitutional court judges in a televised ceremony designed to solidify the junta's grip on power, reported Reuters.
This comes after military officers led by Gabonese General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power of the Central African country on August 30 minutes after the announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election which the junta has since said was not credible.
"I swear before God and the Gabonese people to faithfully preserve the republican regime," said Oligui, who has pledged to hold elections after a still-unspecified transition period, as quoted by AFP.
This is a developing story...More to follow.
