Asia Cup 2023: Aasif Sheikh creates history, becomes Nepal's first player to slam fifty vs India

On Monday (September 04), India have locked horns with Nepal for the first time in international cricket during match 5, in Kandy, of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition. After their face-off versus arch-rivals Pakistan ended with rain having the final say, Rohit Sharma-led India are looking to get off the mark in the continental tournament and also proceed to the Super Four with a win over Nepal. For the lowly-ranked opponents, the clash presents a huge chance to their young players to showcase their skills. In this regard, opener Aasif Sheikh displayed his batting prowess with a fine 58 after India opted to bowl first.

With Sheikh returning with a 97-ball 58, the right-hander created history as he became the first-ever from Nepal to score a half-century versus India. The keeper-batter stitched an impressive 65-run opening stand with Kushal Bhurtel (38) -- amidst several dropped catches from Indian fielders -- and then carved out a patient knock, respecting the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, to score a vital fifty.

Who is Aasif Sheikh?

The 22-year-old Sheikh, born in January 2000, has already made an impressive start to his brief career. He captained Nepal U-19 team in the 2018 Quadrangular Cricket Tournament in India. In addition, he spearheaded the Nepal national U-19 team in the 2018 ACC Asia Cup.

Sheikh has some good accomplishments under his belt. He scored a stunning unbeaten 111 in the 2016 Everest Premier League final and led his team to win their maiden EPL championship. The keeper-batter's performance was widely appreciated and he ended as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

Sheikh's popularity rose further when he refused to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine -- who slipped midway while stealing a single -- during Oman Quadrangular T20 Series early this year.

As a result, Sheikh won the 2022 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award —another first for a Nepalese cricketer.

