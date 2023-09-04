WATCH: Virat Kohli DROPS a sitter after India invite Nepal to bat first in Asia Cup tie
WATCH: Virat Kohli dropped a sitter after Rohit Sharma-led India invited Nepal to bat first in the Asia Cup 20223 tie on Monday (September 04) in Kandy. Here is the video -
India opened their campaign in Asia Cup 2023 versus arch-rivals Pakistan, in Kandy, on September 02 (Saturday). As rain had the final say and the high-voltage clash ended in no result, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have now moved on to their next game and have locked horns with Nepal, for the first time ever in international cricket, in their final group stage game on Monday (September 04).
Winning the toss, Rohit & Co. opted to bowl first in another rain-predicted contest in Kandy. While Indian bowlers did produce quite a lot of chances, the fielders failed to complement with back-to-back dropped catches. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer dropped easy chances as Nepal openers were off to a solid start.
Talking about Kohli's dropped catch, the former Indian captain made a mess of a regulation chance at cover point. It was an uppish drive from Aasif Sheikh as Kohli failed to grab the catch. Here's the video:
September 4, 2023
Also read: Wouldn't point a finger at him: Gavaskar in awe of Ishan Kishan after his heroics vs Pakistan in Asia Cup
Sheikh made the most of the reprieve and went on to score a vital fifty (58). India were sloppy in the first hour as Nepal openers -- Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel -- stitched an impressive 65-run opening stand. Despite a good start, Indian bowlers bounced back with regular breakthroughs to keep a tab on the run-flow but Nepal is eyeing anything over 220-230.
The winner of this game will proceed to the Super Four along with Pakistan. Pakistan booked their place, as table-toppers, after their rain-abandoned game versus India on Saturday.
