Top 10 world news: China's warning to G7, NATO farewell to Afghanistan and more

In Today's news, G7 leaders in their last communique of the UK G7 summit have vowed to start delivering the one million coronavirus vaccine doses it had promised earlier, the leaders while acknowledging the problem climate change poses have also vowed to step up action, in what is believed to be a call of arms of a revived democratic alliance that is also confronting China and Russia. Meanwhile, taking offence and hitting back at what China perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain the country, China has cautioned the G7 leaders that the days when 'small' groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone. We also have a video report on a new study, according to which, Antarctic ice shelves are breaking up faster than expected.



G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, Climate Change

In the final communique issued at the first physical summit of world leaders in two years, G7 leaders vowed to start delivering the pledged one billion doses of Covid vaccines and also to step up action on climate change.

China cautions G7: 'Small' groups don't rule the world

Hitting back at the G7 leaders, who have sought a unified position over Beijing, during the recent G7 meet, China has pointedly cautioned the Group of Seven leaders that the days when 'small' groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone.

At G7, PM Modi highlights India's civilisational commitment to democracy

While speaking at the G7 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's 'civilizational commitment' to democracy and called for collective action on the issue of Climate Change.

Turkey and USA should keep troubles behind, says Erdogan

While speaking to the press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he and US President Joe Biden should use the upcoming NATO Summit to move on from past troubles, and try to salvage the tumultuous relationship shared by the two countries.

Myanmar pro-democracy protesters show support for Rohingya

Pro-democracy protesters agitating against the military coup by the junta in Myanmar, have now come out in support of Rohingya Muslims, one of the most persecuted communities in Myanmar.

Chinese 'Factory ship' trawlers pose a threat to Pakistan's local fishermen

Posing threat to the livelihood of local fishermen, hundreds of fishing trawlers have amassed at Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

NATO leaders to bid symbolic adieu to Afghanistan at summit

Ahead of a complete withdrawal of US-NATO forces from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan, in their last summit before America winds up its longest 'forever war'.

'Whatever it takes', UK PM Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade

Britain PM Boris Johnson has threatened that if no solutions are found, Britain will do 'whatever it takes' to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union.

Pope offers prayers for famine-hit Tigray

Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the people of Ethiopia's conflict-wracked Tigray region, who are now facing famine.

Watch: Study: Antarctic ice shelf is breaking up faster than expected