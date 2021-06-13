At G7, PM Modi highlights India's civilisational commitment to democracy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke during two sessions at the G7 summit highlighting India's 'civilizational commitment' to democracy and called for collective action on the issue of Climate Change.

At the session titled "Open Societies and Open Economies", PM was the lead speaker, and a joint statement on 'open societies' by leaders of India, South Africa, South Korea, and Australia, and G7 was released.

"As the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural ally for the G7 and guest countries to defend these shared values from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and infodemics and economic coercion", MEA's Additional Secretary (ER) P Harish said at a virtual presser.

On climate change, PM Modi pointed out India's achievements and that it is the only G20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments. He called on G7 grouping to meet the "unfulfilled promise" of $100 billion annually in climate finance as "this challenge cannot be addressed in silos".

This is the 2nd time PM Modi has participated at the G7. He had last participated in 2019 when the summit was held under the chairmanship of France. India was invited last year by US President Donald Trump for the G7 but the meet could not happen due to the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday, PM Modi mentioned India's leadership role on Climate Change such as via International Solar Alliance and CDRI or Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

India-led initiatives have seen an increase in global membership.

PM Modi also pointed out the "revolutionary impact of digital technologies" on "social inclusion and empowerment in India" via Aadhaar, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), and JAM (Jan Dhan- Aadhaar- Mobile) trinity.

PM Modi on Saturday had addressed the session on health and had given out the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'. He sought G7's support for the India and South Africa Covid vaccine patent waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)

Last week, the consensus was achieved on the issue with New Delhi calling for early conclusion of text-based negotiation for the practical implementation of the proposal.



PM's engagement had resonance. German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed PM Modi's mantra on health. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Australian PM Scott Morrison extended support for Covid vaccine patent waiver, and French President Macron called on India to lend its expertise as an important hub of vaccines globally. As part of growing engagement with the grouping, this time India was engaged at the ministerial and working levels as well.

