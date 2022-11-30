Top 10 world news: China relaxes Covid rules, Eurozone inflation slows to 10%, and more

In China, the districts of Haizhu, Baiyun, Fanyu, Tianhe, Conghua, Huadu and Liwan saw the end of temporary lockdowns. The district of Conghua also announced that it will allow the reopening of schools and people in most areas will be able to visit restaurants and other commercial locations. In other news, Eurozone inflation is expected to be somewhere around 10.4 per cent but the fall in inflation has given rise to hope among the economies that the prices can stabilise before the new year.

Chinese government relaxes COVID-19 rules in several districts in Guangzhou The authorities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou have decided to abruptly put an end to COVID-19 restrictions in the aftermath of a scuffle between the police and protestors. The protestors have been holding demonstrations against the lockdowns imposed as part of the Zero-Covid initiative and even the top security body of China has called for a crackdown on the “hostile forces”.

Eurozone inflation slows to 10 per cent in November but rate rises expected The inflation in the Euro zone has dropped to 10 per cent for the first time since November and in the process, it has also exceeded the expectations of most experts. The 19 countries which recognise Euro as their currency grew by just 10 per cent after a 10.6 per cent rise in October.

China removed from UK nuclear project, a day after Sunak's 'golden era over' statement A day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's 'golden era' with China was over, the latter has been removed from the construction of the new Sizewell C nuclear power station.

At least 16 killed and 24 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Aybak At least 16 people were killed while 24 were wounded after a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan’s northern city of Aybak on Wednesday. According to AFP, a doctor at the local hospital confirmed the death toll and said that the wounded are currently going through treatment. The doctor also said that the casualties were mostly youngsters and they belonged to the Al Jihad madrassa.

EU to set up tribunal backed by UN to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine The European Union would attempt to establish a specialised court, supported by the United Nations, to look into and prosecute any potential war crimes perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Tokyo court rules current definition of marriage constitutional but creates an 'unconstitutional situation' A Japanese court has ruled that the country's decades-old constitution's definition of marriage as something based on "the mutual consent of both sexes" is legal.

Half of European democracies suffer erosion, Africa shows resilience: Watchdog report Half of the world’s democracies are in a state of decline amid worsening civil liberties and rule of law while already authoritarian governments are becoming more oppressive, Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said on Wednesday. In Europe, almost half of all democracies have suffered erosion in the last five years, it said.

South Korea scrambles jets after eight Chinese, Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone At least two Chinese bombers and six Russian bombers and fighter jets entered the Korean air defence zone on Wednesday prompting South Korea to scramble its fighter jets, said Seoul’s military. However, the planes did not violate the airspace, while China and Russia had previously said that they are conducting joint exercises.

England, Wales no longer majority Christian; Leicester, Birmingham now ‘minority majorities’: Census Census results published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), on Tuesday, show that less than half of people in the two British nations, England and Wales, identify themselves as Christian. The announcement has also reportedly renewed calls to end the Church of England’s role in parliament and schools.