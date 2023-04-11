Top 10 world news: Biden visits northern Ireland, IMF lowers 2023 global growth forecast, and more

In the latest, The United States has said it is still examining an apparent leak of documents containing US military intelligence, which a Pentagon spokesman said could pose “a very serious risk to national security” and lead to the spread of misinformation. In other news, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered it's global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8 per cent. Additionally, US president Joe Biden has taken off to north Ireland to mark the 25-year-anniversary of the peace deal.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Leaked Pentagon documents regarding Ukraine and several other countries have been making news across the world. The latest revelation made by the documents tells how the United States has been spying on South Korea and divulges information about Seoul's stand on the Ukraine war. The leaked documents carry information about a sensitive conversation held between high-level South Korean officials on whether to send weapons to Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly lowered its outlook for the global economy on Tuesday, saying that the global economy will grow by 2.8 per cent this year. It also predicted that most countries will avoid a recession this year despite economic and geopolitical concerns.

Hours after concluding its three-day military drills on the Taiwan Straits, the Chinese military posted a simulation video showing how it could launch a full-scale attack against the self-ruled nation if war ever breaks out.

As Turkey goes to polls on May 14, President Tayyip Erdogan launched his re-election campaign on Tuesday with a focus on slashing inflation to single digits and boosting economic growth. Erdogan has held the post of president for over two decades now.

United States President Joe Biden will reach Belfast on Tuesday at a time when Northern Ireland is going through a delicate political situation to mark the peace deal's 25-year anniversary that ended 30 years of bloodshed.

Biden, who is known for his pro-Irish views, will have to carefully tread as the devolved power-sharing government, which was an important part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, is still being boycotted by the largest pro-British unionist party.

A famous retail supermarket in Singapore has apologised after telling a Muslim couple of Indian descent that they couldn't sample the free sweets it was offering during Ramadan because they were Malays-only, according to Live Mint.

Jahabar Shalih, 36, and his wife Farah Nadya, 35, claimed a male employee at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)-run supermarket "shooed" them away from the snack stand on April 9 while they were doing their regular grocery shopping with their two young children, according to a report from Channel News Asia.

In yet another shooting incident in the United States, five people were killed and at least eight others were injured on Monday (April 10) in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky. The authorities also revealed that the shooter, a 25-year-old bank employee, live-streamed the attack when he opened fire at his workplace.

Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday (April 11) defended Credit Suisse takeover by UBS saying that letting Credit Suisse fall would have triggered a catastrophe. He was addressing an extraordinary session of Swiss parliament. The session was called to debate the controversial March 19 deal that was arranged by the government quickly behind closed doors.

Over 500 residents of South Korea’s eastern coastal city of Gangneung had to be evacuated, on Tuesday (April 11) after a wildfire fueled by strong winds and dry weather began on a mountain, said the officials. Dozens of homes have been destroyed, as per media reports, while the Korea Forest Service said firefighters have extinguished around 88 per cent of the fire, as of 3:30 pm (local time).