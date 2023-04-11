Champions League: Thomas Tuchel faces stern Man City challenge in first European contest; Benfica host Inter

Thomas Tuchel will face a stern challenge in his first Champions League (CL) match in charge as Bayern Munich take on tournament favourites Manchester City. Sacked as Chelsea coach in September 2022, Tuchel and Pep Guardiola will reignite their rivalry at the European stage, having last met in the competition in the final of the 2021 edition, with Chelsea winning the Champions League. In the other tie of the night, former champions Benfica take on Inter Milan in Lisbon.

Pep and Tuchel re-ignite rivalry

Guardiola will be eyeing a piece of revenge on his opposite number while he also faces his former side when City and Bayern meet at the Etihad Stadium. The two sides will meet for the seventh time in the history of the competition, with Guardiola part of the roster in four of those meetings for either side. Both City and Bayern have won three matches each with Bayern’s last win on the Blue side of Manchester coming in September 2013.

Domestically both City and Bayern have been facing a tough title challenge as Arsenal lead the table in Premier League, while Borussia Dortmund are only two points behind the record German champions in the Bundesliga. While much will be decided in the second league, the contest will also see Joao Cancelo make his return to the Etihad having left on loan in the January transfer window.

In the other contest of the night, two-time champions Benfica will take on Inter Milan Lisbon. Both sides will have a golden opportunity to make the final four of the competition, having gone without glory for a long time. Not since 1962 have Benfica tasted glory in the competition while Inter’s success also came in the same period. Inter last won the competition in 2010 under José Mourinho and will have the golden opportunity to bring back the glory days.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller

