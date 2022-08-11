Top 10 news: Sri Lanka's former President on the run, Russia accusing Latvia of 'Xenophobia' and more

In a round-up, a lot has been happening in the South Asian region with former Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing to Thailand from Singapore. Meanwhile, India witnessed the oath taking ceremony of its 14th Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankar. In the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia has now put fresh accusations of 'Xenophobia' on Latvia. In the economic realm, US gasoline prices seem to have dropped below $4, bringing a sigh of relief to many Americans.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Sri Lanka president on the run: Rajapaksa exits Singapore for Thailand

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his island nation last month after widespread protests, is expected to land in Thailand and spend some time there before moving on to another Southeast Asian nation.

For the first time since March, US gasoline costs drop below $4

For the first time in more than five months, gas prices dropped to slightly under $4 per gallon in the United States. This is wonderful news for consumers who are dealing with high prices for many other necessities.

After Chinese military exercise, Taiwan conducts live-fire drills with howitzers

A day after China ended its military drills near Taiwan, the island nation conducted live-fire drills on Thursday as reports claimed the army fired howitzers and flares as part of the defensive exercise.

Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member held in UK; charged over terrorism offences

British police on Thursday charged a man alleged to be a member of the Islamic State (IS) terror cell nicknamed the "Beatles". Aine Davis, 38, was charged with terrorist offences. Davis reportedly landed at Luton airport on a flight from Turkey after being deported.

Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

An armed Lebanese man stormed into a bank in Beirut on Thursday, holding staff members hostage and threatening to light himself on fire with gasoline if he didn't receive his trapped savings.

Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as India’s 14th vice president

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

'Justice prevails': Indian man wins 22-year-old legal battle with railways over overpriced ticket

In 1999, Chaturvedi bought two railway tickets for which he was charged 20 rupees ($0.25; £0.21) extra at Mathura cantonment railway station in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

'Colossal waste': Australia deletes 'failed' COVID-19 app

Australia’s health minister Mark Butler claimed the “former government wasted more than $21 million of taxpayer’s money on this failed app.”

Now, Israeli students accuse Ben & Jerry’s of occupying US tribal land

At least 1,000 Israeli students and academics have accused Ben & Jerry’s of “hypocrisy” while stating in the letter that the land in Vermont once belonged to Abenaki native American tribe.

WATCH | Anti-fascist groups criticise wine shops for selling wine with Adolf Hitler's face