Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member held in UK; charged over terrorism offences

British police on Thursday charged a man alleged to be a member of the Islamic State (IS) terror cell nicknamed the "Beatles".

Aine Davis, 38, was charged with terrorist offences. Davis reportedly landed at Luton airport on a flight from Turkey after being deported. He is due to be produced before Westminster court today.

Davis was also charged with possession of a firearm to conduct terrorism. He allegedly helped the IS in holding foreign hostages in Syria. The cell was called the "Beatles" due to their British accent.

Police said he had converted to Islam and adopted a new name Hamza. There are at least four members of "Beatles" accussed of abducting journalists and relief workers belonging to the US, Britain, Europe, New Zealand and Russia.

An IS terrorist named Alexanda Kotey was extradited from the UK to the US two years ago and was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing people. Another former British national El Shafee Elsheikh was also extradited to the US and found guilty of all charges. Elsheikh is due to be sentenced next week. Another "Beatles" terrorist Mohamed Emwazi was killed by a US drone strike in Syria in 2015.

Elsheikh and Kotey were captured by the Kurdish militia in Syria and handed over to US forces in Iraq.

