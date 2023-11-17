Top 10 news: PM Modi cautions against misuse of AI, IDF finds body of Israeli woman soldier, & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the abuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially the creation of 'deep fakes', as the world advances in digital technologies. Among other news, Russia called for punitive measures against LGBT individuals and sought a ban on the "International LGBT public movement" while terming it as "extremist".

In West Asia, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they discovered the lifeless body of a 19-year-old Israeli female soldier who had been taken hostage by the Hamas militant group on October 7.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Nov 17) highlighted the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and the way it was wrongfully deployed in today's digital age to create 'deep fakes'. He cited the example of his own deep fake videos circulating online.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), taking to X on Friday (Nov 17) said that they found the dead body of a 19-year-old Israeli woman soldier, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

Russia on Friday (Nov 17) requested to impose a ban on the "International LGBT public movement" without stating if they are seeking the closure of various communities in general or some specific groups in the country.

France on Thursday (Nov 16) assured support to India, Brazil, Germany and Japan for the permanent membership at the UN Security Council, asserting its longstanding stance in support of the reforms of the Security Council. India, Brazil, Germany and Japan are also the part of G4 political cooperative alliance who support each other's bids for permanent seats in the UN Security Council.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a 2022 report stated that the global temperatures will reach a state of stability when global carbon dioxide emissions hit net zero.

A “national treasure” has been added by the Louvre Museum in Paris to its collection four years after they discovered it hanging in the kitchen of a house.

A NASA experiment called Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) has marked a key milestone in achieving "first light," successfully transmitting and receiving data from to and from far beyond the Moon using a near-infrared laser.

A terrifying map of New York City was shared by a pro-Palestinian activist group in which they marked businesses, newsrooms and landmark buildings, and appealed for “direct action” to “globalise intifada.” Intifada is the Arabic word for an uprising or rebellion.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has been offered a formal apology by the Sri Lanka government on Friday (Nov 17) after controversial remarks made by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga. A row had broken down between the Sri Lanka former players and current administrators after Ranatunga, a former World Cup-winning captain blamed Shah for the current dismal situation of Sri Lankan cricket that has seen them getting banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).