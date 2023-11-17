LIVE TV
Russia appeals to recognise 'International LGBT public movement' as 'extremist'

Moscow, RussiaEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

People wave flags and raise slogans while demonstrating for LGBTQ rights. Photograph:(Reuters)

In a statement, Moscow stated, "The Russian justice ministry has lodged an administrative legal claim with the Supreme Court to recognise the International LGBT public movement as extremist and ban its activity in Russia"

Russia on Friday (Nov 17) requested to impose a ban on the "International LGBT public movement" without stating if this will refer to different communities in general or will be directed to specific rights organisations.

"The Russian justice ministry has lodged an administrative legal claim with the Supreme Court to recognise the International LGBT public movement as extremist and ban its activity in Russia," Moscow said in a statement, which further stated that a court hearing will be held on the matter on November 30.

More details to follow soon.

(With inputs from agencies) 

