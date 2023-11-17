Russia appeals to recognise 'International LGBT public movement' as 'extremist'

Russia on Friday (Nov 17) requested to impose a ban on the "International LGBT public movement" without stating if this will refer to different communities in general or will be directed to specific rights organisations.



"The Russian justice ministry has lodged an administrative legal claim with the Supreme Court to recognise the International LGBT public movement as extremist and ban its activity in Russia," Moscow said in a statement, which further stated that a court hearing will be held on the matter on November 30.