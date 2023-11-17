IDF finds body of 19-year-old Israeli woman soldier near Al-Shifa hospital

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), taking to X on Friday (Nov 17) said that they found the dead body of a 19-year-old Israeli woman soldier, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

The IDF stated that Corporal Noa Marciano's dead body was found next to Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip. Hamas has been accused by Israel of using civilian buildings like hospitals and schools for creating tunnels, storing weapons and reinforcing shelters.

Many visuals from such structures were released by the IDF to prove that the allegations made against the Hamas were true.

"19 year old CPL Noa Marciano was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them," stated the IDF in a post, which also carried the photo of the slain soldier. 19 year old CPL Noa Marciano was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.



Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.



The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them. pic.twitter.com/f7eWBUrzVq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023 × The coffin of Noa Marciano reached for her funeral in Modi'in, central Israel on Friday (Nov 17). After her body was discovered near the hospital, it was brought to Israel for identification by the military rabbinate.

IDF alleges Hamas exploiting three largest hospitals in Gaza

The IDF earlier stated that another 65-year-old hostage, who was also the mother of five children, was found dead near the hospital in Gaza.

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: Israel's opposition asks Netanyahu to resign 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, "was murdered by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we didn't manage to reach her in time," stated IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. On October 7, Hamas militants had killed her husband, the same day they kidnapped and took her to Gaza.

The IDF further shared more videos of tunnels under the Gaza Strip's three largest hospitals which were run by Hamas. Exposing another layer of Hamas’ exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza:



🔻Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/uGo4uBdTly — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023 × "Exposing another layer of Hamas' exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza. Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered... Inside the Rantisi Hospital, yet another terrorist tunnel was unearthed by IDF troops... Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found. This was all found over the past 24 hours," stated the IDF, in a thread on X.

Israeli troops have been carrying out building-by-building searches at the main hospital of Gaza as a new communications blackout has increased trouble for Palestinian civilians who are inside the facility.