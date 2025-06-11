/TIKTOK KING Khaby Lame net worth: Know about his personal life, secret marriage, dating life and more

Khaby Lame, the world's most popular and most-followed TikToker, has been making headlines in the past few days after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained him in Las Vegas.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has initiated a crackdown on immigrants living in America.

Lame was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, according to a spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A voluntary departure which was granted for Lame, looks like a hope for those facing deportation order and don't want it on their immigration records, which can restrict them from entering the US in future.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Lame, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, has over 162 million followers on TikTok. He became sensational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His "silent reaction" to life hacks, were making headlines during the period, which helped him gain attraction.

Net worth

Khaby Lame's net worth is estimated to be between $16.5 million and $26 million as of 2024. His income has been generated from several sources, including sponsored content, brand endorsement, social media monetisation, real estate, and his own merchandise line.

Lame has also branched into film and television. He made a cameo in the Italian dub of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and appeared in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

Lame has appeared in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30.

Notably, during the Covid, Lame lost his job and started posting on TikTok. Initially, he used to dance and play video games in those videos.

In April 2021, he overtook Addison Rae as the second most-followed personality on TikTok.

Dating life and marriage

In November 2023, Lame secretly married Danish South African model Wendy Thembelihle Juel, according to reports.

Just a small number of the wedding photos were being shared on social media, however, there were neither viral reels nor pictures.

As per reports, the couple got divorced in just around seven months.