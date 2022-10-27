Three men convicted on terror charges for plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

A US jury has found three men guilty under domestic terrorism charges for taking part in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over anger about restrictions imposed during the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.

The three accused—who are members of far-right militia group “Wolverine Watchmen”—were charged with gang membership, firearm violations and providing material support for terrorism. All of them could face jail for up to 20 years.

They were among six people arrested in October 2020 following an FBI sting operation that uncovered the plot.

The prosecutors argued the accused— Morrison, Musico and Bellar—had planned to break into the governor’s vacation home, kidnap her at gunpoint and give her a sham trial for treason.

They said that the group hoped that the kidnapping would instigate mass violence.

The defence, on the other hand, informed the court that the three men had severed their ties with the plot’s main by late summer 2020 and did not participate in the kidnap.

Reacting to the verdict, Whitmer took to Twitter shortly after the convictions were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Today, three defendants were found guilty of material support for terrorism, gang membership, and possession of a weapon while committing a felony in support of the plot to kidnap and kill me," Whitmer said.

"No threat, no plot, no rhetoric will break my belief in the goodness and decency of our people. And these verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics," Whitmer added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: