/Three in four Indian students denied Canada visas in August 2025 — What’s really going on?

In a significant jump from previous years, nearly 75 per cent of Indian student visa applications to Canada were rejected in August 2025, official immigration data showed. Based on the Reuters report, the rejection rate was more than double the 32 per cent recorded in August 2023. In comparison, global refusal rates hovered around 40 per cent in both years, while applications from Chinese students stood at just 24 per cent.

The development unfolded for the second year in a row in early 2025 in an effort to reduce the number of temporary migrants and address fraud related to student visas. Following the move, the applicants from India also fell dramatically, from 20,900 in August 2023 to 4,515 in August 2025.

Refusal rates come after India-Canada relations soured

However, despite the drop, India continuously recorded the highest refusal rate among all nations with over 1,000 accepted applicants. The refusal rate surged following the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic tension between New Delhi and Ottawa when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged involvement of India in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader in 2023. However, the claim was repeatedly and strongly denied by India.

Meanwhile, the immigration department of Canada stated that it has heightened fraud detection efforts after uncovering over 1,550 fake study permit applications in 2023. It was revealed from the probe that most of the fraud was linked to India. An enhanced verification system in 2024 flagged over 14,000 potentially fraudulent documents globally.

Now, Canadian officials have increased scrutiny and raised financial eligibility criteria for foreign students applying to study in the country. In response to the growing rejection trend, the Indian Embassy in Ottawa said it had noted the surge in visa denials, emphasising that India continues to produce some of the world’s most accomplished students.