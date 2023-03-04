Three children stabbed, two others injured in Texas

Three children were found stabbed while two others were injured in their house in Italy, Texas—a tragedy that has shocked the residents.

The incident was reported on Friday after the sheriff's deputies received a call around 4 pm (local time) on South Harris Street, Ellis County Sheriff Deputy Jerry Cozby said, reports ABC News.

After arriving, the officers found all the victims, i.e., children, lying on the floor of the house. While three of them were found dead, two others have been taken to a nearby hospital. The medical condition of the injured is unknown.

The police said they have nabbed a suspect, whose identity has not been revealed. The names of the victims have also not been shared, with the police even refusing to reveal how the suspect was related to them.

However, local media reports claimed that the assailant was the mother of those five children.

“This is a fluid investigation, and we will update you as things evolve,” Deputy Cozby said at the news conference. “Right now, the most important thing are prayers for the family of those involved.”

The sheriff also ruled any danger to the public “at this time.”

Earlier, a statement released by the sheriff’s office said that it believed “this to be an isolated incident that presents no further threat to the Italy Community.”

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in a statement expressed shock at the tragedy, saying that they are assisting the officials with the investigation.

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why," they said.

Around 2,000 residents live in Italy—located roughly 40 miles (approx. 64 kilometres) south of Dallas.

