Thousands march in Britain to show support for Palestine

Thousands of demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday (May 22) to show support for Palestine. The demonstrators protested Israeli air strikes on Gaza during the conflict that raged for 11 days.

The protesters demanded sanctions on Israel during a march in London. Some of them were draped in Palestinian flags and lit red and green flares. Some others carried banners that said "Free Palestine", "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel".

A ceasefire on Friday (May 21), mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli military pounded Gaza with air strikes which it said were a response to rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants.

Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

