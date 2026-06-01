/'This shared pain...': Pezeshkian's cryptic post sparks rumours amid reports of resignation

Amid reports indicating that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted his resignation from the post to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a social media post by him has sparked intense rumours about cracks in the Iranian government. On Sunday, the Iranian president shared a cryptic message on his official X account, in which he wrote that hardships can end “through public awareness and cooperation.” He also wrote that it is important for people to know the “existing realities."

Did Pezeshkian submit his resignation?

A report by Iran International quoted a source on Sunday (May 31) saying that Pezeshkian has sent resignation letter to country's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The report calimed that the reason for Pezeshkian's resignation was the overarching power of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed it as false in a post on X. There has been no reaction from Pezeshkian or any other senior leader about the same. The report surfaced hours after Pezeshkian 's cryptic post on X. Director of Government Information Council Elias Hazrati also posted on X saying that Pezeshkian is “fully engaged with all his might in pursuing the affairs of the country and serving the people.” He slammed foreign media outlets and networks aligned with them for spreading rumour that has “no relation to reality.” “These reports are more intent on sowing despair, discord, and division in national unity than on providing information—though they will, of course, fail in their efforts. The dream of fracturing this nation's unity and severing the bond between government and people will, just as in the past, remain unfulfilled,” he wrote in the X post.