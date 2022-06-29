There will be no interruption to this care, says Pentagon on abortion

Amid controversy over US Supreme Court's verdict on abortion, the Pentagon said the top court's decision "does not prohibit the department from continuing to perform covered abortions, consistent with federal law.”

“There will be no interruption to this care,” the Pentagon said.

As the issue continues to boil, a Louisiana judge blocked the enforcement of new laws which has banned abortion as states challenge the Supreme Court's verdict.

President Joe Biden had denounced the verdict calling it a "tragic error" and "extreme ideology" as he vowed to curb the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling, however, the fight has now gone back to the states as reports claim the states are moving to either restrict or ban abortions.

A court in Louisiana has blocked the enforcement of efforts to ban abortion at any stages of a pregnancy in the state. The so-called trigger law snapped into place right after last Friday's Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark opinion that had kept abortion legal in the United States.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pitched in saying the Biden administration "will remain fully committed to helping provide access to reproductive health services".

The issue has clearly divided the nation after the conservative-dominated Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v. Wade" decision on women's abortion.

Just hours after the verdict, Missouri had banned abortion and South Dakota also sided with the Supreme Court ruling, however, California, Oregon and Washington decided to jointly defend abortion as pro and anti-abortion states made their views clear over the Supreme Court's decision.

