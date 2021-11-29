'Their intention is to slowly exhaust': Taiwan slams Chinese air intrusion

After Taiwan scrambled jets to deter Chinese aircraft from entering its air defence zone on Sunday, the country's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Beijing's intention is to "slowly exhaust" the country with air intrusions.

"Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power," Taiwan's defence minister said, adding, "our national forces have shown that, while you may have this power, we have countermeasures."

Last month Chinese Air Force jets had repeatedly entered Taiwan's air defence zone amid escalation of tension between the two countries.

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province which it says will one day be unified with the mainland by force if necessary.

Earlier this month Taiwan deployed the US-built F-16V fighters as President Tsai's government sought to counter China.

The F-16V with its advanced radars and sophisticated weapons system is seen as a weapon of choice against China's heavy arsenal. The Chinese foreign ministry hit out against the move saying the US should not give "wrong signals to separatist forces".

Meanwhile, reports said Baltic lawmakers comprising of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia met with President Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan continues to build international relations with other countries. Taiwan currently has diplomatic relations with only 14 countries including the Vatican.

The lawmakers attended the "Open Parliament Forum" in Taipei as the Baltic leaders pledged support for Taiwan's democratic principles.

Lithuania had earlier attracted China's ire after Taiwan opened an office which functioned as a de facto embassy as the Xi regime quickly moved to downgrade diplomatic ties with Lithuania.

