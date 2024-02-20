The human leg was found on tracks of New York subway

Officials with the New York City Police Department confirmed that a human leg was discovered on the tracks of a subway line in the Bronx on Saturday (Feb 17).

As quoted by local media reports, a spokesperson for the NYPD said that the leg was found between the 167th and 170th Street Stations, on the roadbed where the No. 4 train operates in the Concourse neighbourhood of the Bronx.

The spokesperson said that the officers were alerted when the leg was found and responded to the scene around 1:00 pm (local time).

In a statement shared with Nexstar, the NYPD wrote: "The leg was removed and the investigation remains ongoing."

Nexstar's WPIX reported citing sources that the appendage was first spotted by a train conductor who was doing a sweep the morning after a snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on parts of New York.

The authorities have not revealed any details about the leg, such as whether or not it belonged to a male or female. The possible age of its owner was also not revealed.

NBC New York reported that the four train service was shut down as a result on Saturday but later restarted later Saturday afternoon.