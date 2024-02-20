London: Police 'strongly believe' body found in Thames is of Clapham chemical attacker

London Metropolitan Police haas found a body in Thames River which the officials 'strongly believe' is that of Abdul Ezedi, the alleged chemical attacker who targetted a woman and her daughters on January 31 in Clapham, south London. The man was missing since the attack and the police previously said that he had "gone into" the river after the attack. Ezedi was seen in CCTV footage as he walked to Chelsea Bridge leaning over the railings of the bridge. He went out of the focus of the camera after that. Police said that there was no footage of him coming off the bridge.

The body of the yet unidentified man was found by the police on Monday (Feb 19). It is now being examined by the coroner.

"...We strongly believe this man to be Abdul Ezedi...," says Jon Savell, police commander, in a video posted from official London Met Police handle on X.

Savell said that the police have contacted Ezedi's family and were now working to officially ascertain identity of the body. Detectives leading the hunt for Abdul Ezedi, wanted for a brutal attack on a mother and her children in #Clapham, believe his body has been recovered from the River Thames.



As police carried out search for Ezedi since the attack, the Scotland Yard had appealed to people to come forward with any information they may have on the man. They even made an appeal to Ezedi to surrender.

Watch | UK: 'High-risk flights' land in the UK without going through security checks × Ezedi himself was injured in the chemical attack. It is believed that he drove from his Newcastle home to London carrying chemicals he would use in the attack just a few hours later.

The 31-year-old woman is still in hospital and under treatment for what have been described as 'life-changing' injuries. It is feared that she will lose sight in one of her eyes. Her children, aged three and eight, are injured too but reportedly not injured as severely as their mother. Both girls have received medical treatment.