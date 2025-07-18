'The house in question is not ancestral property of Satyajit Ray': Whose house is it and why is it being demolished?

Bangladesh government on Thursday denied any links between the Mymensingh property and the legendary Bengali Filmmaker and Author Satyajit Ray. The clarification follows a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which claimed that the house was the property of the eminent litterateur Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury and was a landmark and a symbol of Bengal's cultural renaissance.

"Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising the Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh", stated MEA.

Whose house is it and why is it being demolished?

According to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the land archive reflects that ‘the house in question is not ancestral property of Satyajit Ray’, it is the property of local zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, and it was built for his employees. The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government stated that since the abolition of the zamindari system, it had been a state property.

"And, the land itself was a non-agricultural government (khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long-term basis," said the statement by the Bangladesh government.

Since 2014, the academy has shifted to a rented property elsewhere in Mymensingh city. The building was being demolished, citing its dilapidated, unsafe condition and plans to construct a new semi‑concrete facility. Locals say the abandoned house was the den of unlawful and antisocial activities.

"The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists. A multi-storeyed building was constructed there by the new owner," read the statement by the Bangladesh government.