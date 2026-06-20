The B-52 bomber so old, grandfathers and grandsons have shared the same cockpit

In 2011, Captain Daniel Welch arrived at the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to begin his career as a B-52 pilot. It was the same squadron his grandfather had once commanded during the Vietnam War era. His father had also flown B-52s during the Cold War. Three generations of one American family, grandfather, father, and son, have all served as B-52 crew members, flying an aircraft type that has been in continuous service since 1955.

The Same Aircraft, Not Just The Same Type

What makes the Welch family's story remarkable is not just that they flew the same kind of plane — it is that some of the individual B-52H airframes in service today are the very same aircraft that were delivered to the US Air Force in the early 1960s. The last B-52 ever built rolled off Boeing's production line in 1962. Every B-52 flying today was manufactured before the Beatles released their first album. When Captain Welch climbed into a B-52 cockpit at Minot, there was a real possibility he was sitting in the same seat his grandfather had occupied decades earlier.

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No Other Weapon System Comes Close

No other combat aircraft in history has remained in frontline service long enough for three generations of the same family to fly it. Fighter jets are typically retired after 20 to 30 years. Even aircraft carriers, which serve for around 50 years, do not match the B-52's projected lifespan. The US Air Force currently operates 76 B-52H bombers and has committed to keeping them flying until at least 2050, and potentially beyond. If that timeline holds, the B-52 will have been in active service for nearly a century. A fourth generation of the Welch family could, in theory, fly the B-52J, the upgraded designation the aircraft will carry after its current $2 billion engine and avionics overhaul is complete.

Why The Air Force Will Not Let It Go

The B-52's longevity is not sentimental. It is strategic. No other aircraft in the US inventory can match its combination of range (over 14,000 km unrefuelled), payload (32,000 kg of weapons), and mission versatility. It can carry nuclear gravity bombs, conventional munitions, cruise missiles, and experimental hypersonic weapons, all from the same airframe. Every attempt to design a full replacement has either been cancelled, delayed, or produced a more specialised aircraft that cannot do everything the B-52 does.

A Living Piece Of Military History