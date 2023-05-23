Thailand's Move Forward Party, seven allies sign pact aimed at reforms

Thailand’s opposition and last week’s election winner, Move Forward Party and seven other parties on Monday (May 22) signed an ambitious and sweeping agreement on a platform which they hope would lead to the formation of a solid coalition government in July. The 23-point agreement was about drafting a new constitution, ending monopolies and allowing same-sex marriage but did not mention the country’s lesse majeste laws.

The agreement also comes days after the leader of the progressive Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat said eight parties have agreed to form a coalition government with him as the prime minister. Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties dominated last week’s election defeating the military-backed rivals who have been in power for nearly a decade paving the way for a new era in Thai politics.

The pact was about “about shared values and commonalities and shared agenda and accountability,” said Pita. He also said that the negotiations were “fruitful, comprehensive, and a good start.” Notably, the signing took place a day prior to the news conference, exactly nine years after incumbent and then army chief Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power following a coup.

“I’m prime minister-elect and there are several roadblocks as you understand it, but we have a strong team to manage it, and hopefully, to be able to minimise risk and minimise the destabilising factors that have affected the economy,” said Pita. Furthermore, he also said that while all parties can propose their own policies they must not violate this agreement through ministries.

While the agreement addresses multiple issues, it failed to include one of the most contentious issues in Thailand, which is the amendment of a harsh law against criticising the monarchy. As some parties have not agreed to amend the lese-majeste law which punishes perceived insults of the monarchy with up to 15 years in prison. Critics say that this law has been used to stifle free speech and dissent.

The proposal to amend the restriction was one of the most significant platforms that Move Forward ran on. This comes as many young people in Thailand wish to see democratic reform in the country.

Addressing the failure of including the amendment to the lese-majeste law, Pita said that he does not think his party to push for reform of lese majeste laws will put off the upper house. “All parties agree that every mission that the government will do must not affect the country’s status as a unitary state, the country’s status as a democracy under a constitutional monarchy framework, and the inviolable status of the monarch,” the pact states.

Another core policy of Move Forward which was a part of the pact was calling for an end to mandatory conscription and reform of the armed forces as well as the justice system and civil service. The pact also aims to move Thailand from military conscription to voluntary enlistment “except when the country is at war.”

Notably, Thailand’s military has staged 13 coups since the end of absolute monarchy nearly a century ago. As of now, Pita’s alliance comprises 313 seats, but it needs backing from 376 legislators in the 500-member parliament to vote for him in order to become the PM.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE