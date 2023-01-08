Thai princess who collapsed three weeks ago remains unconscious

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha who collapsed due to a heart problem three weeks ago remains unconscious. Bajrakitiyabha (44), who is the potential heir to the throne, lost consciousness on December 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, a statement issued by the palace stated on Saturday. She is currently being treated in Bangkok, reports AFP news agency.

She fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

"Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely," it said.

The princess' "overall condition is that she remains unconscious," the palace said.

Bajrakitiyabha is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.

There has been no official discussion on Princess Bajrakitiyabha assuming the throne, nor the king has ever indicated that the princess would take his place. However, she is one of just three children with royal titles and is a commander in his bodyguard unit

Born on Dec 7, 1978, Princess Bajarakitiyabha is a trained lawyer with master's and doctorate degrees from Cornell University. Her mother is the king’s cousin, who was the first of his four wives.

She has served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia and in roles with the Attorney General's office, the Royal Security Command and as Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Her condition has sparked rumours of succession in online chats like Twitter. A government employee who asked for anonymity told the Guardian that it was “hopeless” to speculate about succession. “We wish for the monarchy reformation but then, sadly, it’s not up to us,” they said

