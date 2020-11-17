Thai police fires water cannon, tear gas at protesters near Parliament

Police in Thailand fired water cannon and teargas at protesters injuring at least 18 people as anti-government demonstrations continued in the country's capital Bangkok.

The latest demonstrations took place after protesters marched towards the country's Parliament where lawmakers were discussing changes to the constitution. The protesters have been demanding PM Prayuth Chan-ocha be removed from his position and the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn be curbed.

Security officials fired teargas shells at protesters as large scale demonstrations overwhelmed the streets. Reports said there were clashes as protesters moved closer to towards parliament and a tense standoff ensured on the main gates of the parliament building.

The opposition has repeatedly said that the last year's election was unfair, a charge dismissed by PM Prayuth. The lawmakers were discussing constitutional amendments when the demonstrators hit the streets even as lawmakers came out of parliament to witness the protests.

According to reports, several thousand protesters took to the streets around the parliament building in the afternoon as the riot police blocked roads with barbed wire.

The country's Parliament is due to vote on Wednesday on constitutional amendments bills which are to debated.