Thai court suspends PM frontrunner Pita as lawmaker as parliament votes on next leader

Pita Limjaroenrat, the prime ministerial candidate in Thailand, was temporarily suspended from parliament on Wednesday (July 19) by a Constitutional Court. This comes after a case was accepted against him alleging he was unqualified to run in a May 14 election. This comes as another blow to his hopes of becoming the nation's next leader, despite a stunning election win.

The suspension was announced when Pita was returning to parliament for another day of deliberation on whether he could become prime minister after his initial effort failed by 51 votes last week.

The court said in a statement that Pita has 15 days to respond.

A complaint was filed by the Election Commission against the Move Forward Party (MFP) leader accusing him of violating election laws for allegedly holding shares in a media company.

This is also a setback for the party as it has ridden high on the hopes of young and urban Thais tired of nearly a decade of army-backed rule.

Meanwhile, the court announced that it would hear a case on whether Pita should be removed from parliament entirely for owning shares in a media company. It also ordered him to leave the assembly in the meantime.

"It was commanded that the respondent must suspend his role... until the Constitutional Court has made its decision," the court said in a statement.

Watch: Can Artificial Intelligence lead to human extinction

In Thailand, lawmakers are not allowed to own shares in media companies under the constitution, though the television station in question has not broadcast since 2007.

But Pita claims that the shares were inherited from his father. He is Harvard-educated and quite wealthy from a family-run agrifood business.

If Pita fails to become leader, the coalition backing him is expected to fall in line behind Srettha Thavisin, who is potentially relegating MFP to serve in opposition.

Srettha's Pheu Thai party is seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political clan, whose members include two former prime ministers ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE