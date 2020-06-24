Texas reports all-time daily high in COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations surge

As Texas reported 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott asked residents to stay home and gave officials more powers to clampdown on gatherings.

Governor Abbott reporting on the latest coronavirus figures, said: "Today, Texas will report an all-time high in the number of cases of people testing positive." The Texas health department reported 5,489 new cases which is an all-time daily high.

Earlier, Texas allowed gathering of over 500 people however with the spurt of cases it has been whittled down to 100 people.

"The hospitalization rate is at an all-time high," the Texas governor said, adding, "The coronavirus is serious. It's spreading in Brazos County, across the entire state of Texas."

Houston is among the areas hit hard due to the virus. The Texas governor ordered the health agency to enact new safety standards for child care centres during COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations has seen a surge in recent weeks

“Today’s proclamation and emergency rules will aid in that effort in two key ways: allowing restrictions on large gatherings where COVID-19 is easily spread and implementing a statewide standard of infection control for child care centres,” Abbot asserted after stating that data showed that the virus had spread from gatherings and child care centres.

“Before today, they were recommendations. As of today, they are now requirements,” Abbot told a local news channel. The Texas governor had earlier warned that the virus was spreading at "an unacceptable rate in Texas” even as he asked Texans to wear masks and continue social distancing in order to slow the rise in hospitalizations.