Texas okays legislation against transgender treatment of minors

Texas is poised to become the largest state in the US till now to outlaw transgender treatments of minors. Its Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill banning these procedures on Wednesday (May 17).

State Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has presided over administration that has already taken action against trans youth and even their parents. It is expected that he will sign the law.

Abbott is following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, who on Wednesday signed a bill that was passed by Republican-led legislature in early May. The bill bans transgender care for minors.

Texas and Florida are the second and third most populous US states.

The legislation does include an exception for minors already receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy, but requires that they "shall wean off the prescription drug over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate."

Other than Florida, nearly dozen other Republican-led states have passed similar bans in recent months. Transgender rights are becoming a factor that is dividing opinions in America's culture wars. Democrats protest Leaders from the Democratic Party have protested these moves. They say that such legislations are encroaching on Americans' civil liberties. Protesters from the public have regularly made demonstrations in state houses to oppose initiatives taken by Republicans. Biden bats for transgender rights US President Joe Biden said in March that such "attacks" on rights of transgenders were "un-American and must end."

"No one should have to be brave just to be themselves," the Democratic leader wrote in a statement marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

More than half of trans youth had seriously considered suicide and nearly one in five made a suicide attempt during the past year, according to 2021 survey by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit engaged in suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth.

They are more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, eating disorders, risky behavior and self mutilation than other adolescents.

(With inputs from agencies)

