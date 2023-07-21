Tesla shares fall as Elon Musk backs self-driving cars

Tesla’s market shares on Thursday plummet by about 10 per cent as Elon Musk looks to forgo present margins for the sake of superior margins when full-self driving (FSD) software is integrated into Tesla cars.

Musk looks to follow price cuts to compete with other electronic vehicle (EV) manufacturers despite its fall in gross margins. The fall in share prices has blotted out Tesla’s market value by about $90 million.

Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management and also a Tesla investor stated that the margin outlook may be a disappointment for some, as investors hope for improved margins this year.

"The short-term variances in gross margin and profitability really are minor relative to the long-term picture. Autonomy will make all these numbers look silly," Musk said on Wednesday.

As per Reuters calculations, Tesla’s automotive gross margin fell from 19.0 per cent in the first quarter to 18.1 per cent in the second quarter, which is indicative of a steep decline from 26 per cent last year.

For Tesla, the focus on increasing the number of cars driven on the roads would ensure that it maintains a dominant share in the US market. This will in turn provide usage data, vital for the development of artificial intelligence models to contribute and enhance its self-driving technology.

However, investors continue to question whether sacrificing current profitability is a good move since returns have been particularly unstable for years due to missed targets and regulatory constraints after several crash reports surfaced for Tesla vehicles.

Musk continues to believe that self-driving technology will cover for most of Tesla’s value in the future, giving it an edge over other EV manufacturers. As per analysts, the margin weakness could possibly impact the stocks which have doubled as a result of the emergent adoption of the company’s charging system this year.

As Tesla remains in dialogue to license the FSD technology, seven analysts suggest a positive outcome as stock get optimised to the maximum.

Regardless, financial analyst Danni Hewson at AJ Bell said that it is difficult to predict when FSD will be achieved. The major question remains with regard to how long it will take to get the regulators’ approval as issues surrounding safety need time to be resolved.