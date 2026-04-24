/Tehran’s airport to resume international flights on April 25

In a significant signal of regional de-escalation, Iranian aviation authorities announced on Friday that Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) will fully resume international flight operations starting Saturday (Apr 25). According to official statements carried by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the decision follows a week-long suspension of civil aviation during the height of regional hostilities. The reopening of Iran’s primary international gateway is being viewed by analysts as a "soft confirmation" that the current Pakistan-mediated ceasefire is holding, despite sporadic border tensions elsewhere in the region.

The Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran (CAO) confirmed that technical checks are complete and that "no-fly zones" over western and central Iran have been lifted for commercial traffic. State-owned Iran Air and Mahan Air are slated to lead the first wave of departures toward regional hubs like Istanbul, Dubai, and Islamabad, according to flight data cited by Tasnim News Agency. While several European carriers remain cautious, major regional players, including Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, have updated their schedules to include Tehran for arrivals starting Sunday, per reports from Reuters.

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Mehrabad Airport, which handles primarily domestic traffic, had already resumed partial service earlier this week, but the reopening of IKA marks the true return of Iran’s connection to the global economy.

Tehran’s skies were effectively cleared of civilian traffic in February 2026. During the conflict, Iranian airspace was restricted to military use as the country braced for missile exchanges with US and Israeli forces. The closure had caused a massive logistical backlog, stranding thousands of Iranian citizens abroad and severely disrupting the flow of essential medical supplies. As noted by news agency Associated Press, the resumption of flights is expected to ease this humanitarian strain, even as the government maintains a "yellow alert" status for its air defence networks.