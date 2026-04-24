/‘Kabhi India aa ke dekho’: Iran Embassy in Mumbai mocks Trump over ‘hellholes’ remark

Iranian Embassy in Mumbai mocked US President Donald Trump after he reposted remarks of a commentator referring to India and China as “hellholes”. The Embassy posted a video on social media that captured the essence of the Indian state of Maharashtra. The clip carried a caption suggesting Trump to “book a one-way cultural detox” to reduce the random rubbish. This comes after US President Donald Trump shared a video and four-page transcript of remarks made by podcaster Michael Savage on America’s birthright citizenship, where he referred to India and China as “hellholes”.

“Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas (rubbish),” the post read. “Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna (come to India sometime, then talk).”

MEA responds

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Responding to the remarks reposted by Trump, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs called the comments “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”

“We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi issued a clarification, saying, “The President has said, ‘India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.’”

What remarks did Trump share?

According to the transcript, Savage talked about the efforts to end the US birthright citizenship, under which a child born in the country automatically gets US nationality regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet,” the transcript read. Savage also claimed that English was no longer widely spoken in the US. He alleged that immigrants showed little loyalty to the country, and hiring systems in California’s technology sector favoured Indians and Chinese over white Americans. White men “need not apply” for jobs in California, he said, adding that “Your chances are nil.”