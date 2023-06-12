Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber who terrorised US for almost 20 years, dies by suicide in jail

Ted Kaczynski—a terrorist known as the Unabomber who set off a bombing spree from 1978 to 1995 killing three and injuring 23, has taken his life inside a federal prison medical centre in North Carolina.

The incident took place early Saturday. Emergency workers rushed to Kaczynski’s cell at 12:23 am in an attempt to revive him in the prison and in an ambulance but were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, officials at the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

According to AP news agency, the 81-year-old was suffering from late-stage cancer.

Named 'Unabomber' by the FBI because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines, Kaczynski was a Harvard-educated mathematician.

He has been locked up since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences, plus 30 years for the campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge.

He confessed to carrying out 16 bombings in the 17 years, permanently injuring several of his victims.

It is unclear whether he died by suicide, but questions are already being raised about the lax response of the prison officials. Notorious federal prison The understaffed federal prison is already in the spotlight following the self-inflicted death of another high-profile inmate sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who allegedly hanged himself in 2019.

The death even spurred a long manifesto from Kaczynski who speculated that Epstein was murdered—a claim that was fast gaining ground until Justice Department officials ruled it a suicide

Kaczynski was previously in a maximum security facility in Colorado but was moved to a federal medical centre in Butner, North Carolina, in December 2021 due to poor health. Terrorised US for 20 years In 1995, before he was identified as the Unabomber, he coerced newspapers to publish a long manuscript he had written, saying the killings would continue otherwise. Both the New York Times and Washington Post published the 35,000-word manifesto later that year at the recommendation of the US Attorney General and the director of the FBI.

He had remained scot-free for almost 20 years, until undone by his own family members. His brother and sister-in-law were the ones who identified him after growing suspicious of his activities.

Kaczynski's sister-in-law, Linda Patrik, and brother David were one of the first to identify Kaczynski as the Unabomber after reading the Unabomber's writing.

They then tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation's longest, costliest manhunt.

In April 1996, authorities found him in a small plywood and tarpaper cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients and two completed bombs.

