Ted Kaczynski's life in pictures: A Harvard Maths prodigy turned reclusive murderer

| Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Ted Kaczynski, a math professor turned serial bomber, also known as the ‘Unabomber’, was found dead on Saturday morning at the age of 81. He was found unresponsive at the Federal Medical Center Butner and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Harvard Maths prodigy

Theodore John Kaczynski was born on May 22, 1942, in a working-class Polish American family in Chicago, and always remained a loner since childhood. He was a bright child and graduated from high school at the age of 15 years, then got a scholarship to Harvard University to study mathematics. In 1967, he earned a mathematics doctoral degree at the University of Michigan. (Image credit:@lameypilled/Twitter)

Worked as assistant math professor

He worked as an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of California at Berkeley. However, discontent with the society, he resigned his position and built himself a cabin in a small town Lincoln, in Montana. (Image credit:@lameypilled/Twitter)

Terror campaigns from his cabin

From the cabin, Kaczynski began his terror campaigns from the year 1978 to 1995 against the evils of modern technology. He sent homemade bombs to academics, scientists and computer store owners and even tried to blow up a commercial airline. (Image credit:@lameypilled/Twitter)

The twisted genius

Described by the FBI as a 'twisted genius', the reason behind Kaczynski's actions is not known but the science experiment at Harvard, now considered unethical, could be one reason, in which psychologists put through the volunteers under extreme verbal and emotional abuse to study how people handled stress.

Arrested in 1996

For years, Kaczynski remained anonymous which frustrated the police. However, in September 1995, he published his 35,000-word manifesto titled 'Industrial Society and Its Future', in which he talked about how modernisation has undermined the society. This manifesto was recognised by his brother David, who tipped off the police and led to his arrest in 1996. (Image credit:@lameypilled/Twitter)

