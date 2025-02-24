Three weeks after imposing a ban on Radio Begum, Taliban has lifted its restriction on the Afghan women-led radio station. The radio channel confirmed that it has been granted permission to resume broadcast on Saturday (Feb 22). The content aired on the programme are entirely produced by women of Afghanistan and cover the issues related to them only.

Advertisment

Also read: Afghanistan Kunduz suicide bombing: Islamic State Khorasan claims responsibility, Taliban workers were targeted

On February 4, Taliban authorities arrested two employees of the radio station and imposed a ban on its broadcast over alleged cooperation with an overseas TV channel, AP reported.

The Information and Culture Ministry of Taliban stated that Radio Begum had "repeatedly requested” to restart its broadcast. Taliban government has granted permission to the station after making it pledge to adhere to certain conditions.

Advertisment

Also read: From condoms worth $15mn for Taliban to $1mn for LGBTQ 'propaganda', 'shocking spending by USAID under Biden

“The suspension was lifted after the station made commitments to authorities,” the ministry said in a statement, as reported by AP.

The statement said that Radio Begum is permitted to continue its broadcast “in accordance with the principles of journalism and the regulations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and to avoid any violations in the future.”

Advertisment

Also read: Taliban bans women's radio station for 'multiple violation'

'Multiple violations'

The station was suspended by Taliban for "multiple violations", in the search by the government of local media outlets in Afghanistan.

"Officers from the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) assisted by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture raided today Begum's compound in Kabul," a statement from the radio station said.

WATCH: Afghanistan: Taliban taps $1 trillion mineral wealth

The station had claimed that Taliban authorities searched the office, seizing computers, hard drives and phones, and detained two male employees "who do not hold any senior management position".

(With inputs from agencies)