Taiwan spots more Chinese balloons over strait, accuses Beijing of 'psychological warfare' ahead of elections

The Taiwanese defence ministry, on Monday (Jan 8) said it detected three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, one of which crossed the island. This comes as the self-governed island which is set to hold its key elections later this week has witnessed a spate of such balloons over the past month or so.

‘Psychological warfare’

The balloons on Sunday were seen a day after Taiwan accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island’s people ahead of key Taiwanese elections.

The possibility for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue last February when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. However, Beijing has since said that the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

Taiwan has reported an increased presence of the Chinese military and activity around the island and has been on high alert ahead of this Saturday’s (Jan 13) presidential and parliamentary elections.

ALSO READ | Three Chinese balloons fly across Taiwan island days ahead of polls

The latest incident was mentioned in the ministry’s daily report on Chinese military activities over the past 24 hours. A report by Reuters citing a map by the ministry, said that only one of the three balloons spotted crossed the Taiwan island, right at its southern tip.

The balloons all headed east before vanishing, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim, on Monday said China should stop harassing Taiwan. “We do not welcome the use of intimidation and threats to interfere with the lives of Taiwan’s people at any time.”

She added, “Not only this week, we hope peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait can continue for a long time.”

China’s ‘grey zone’ tactics

The Taiwanese officials have accused Beijing of exerting military and economic pressure in an attempt to interfere in the elections. China views the self-ruled island as its own territory, a claim Taiwan’s government has time and time again rejected.

Beijing has long flexed its military prowess against Taiwan by sending fighter jets, reconnaissance drones and naval ships almost daily. However, since December, the island’s defence ministry said that mysterious balloons have crossed the narrow Taiwan Strait separating the island from China.

Over the past week or so, Taiwan’s defence ministry said some balloons had flown over Taiwan island near major air bases. These incidents prompted the Taiwanese ministry to issue a strongly worded statement, on Saturday condemning China’s actions.

“We also express our condemnation of the Chinese communists’ disregard for aviation safety and its disregard for the safety of passengers on cross-Taiwan Strait and international flights,” said the statement.

ALSO READ | Maldives president departs for China amid diplomatic row with India

The ministry said that its analysis of these actions was that the balloons were part of China’s “grey zone” tactics against Taiwan “in an attempt to use cognitive warfare to affect the morale of our people.”

In a separate statement on Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said that it detected two more Chinese balloons, one of which briefly flew over the far northern tip of the island.

A report by Reuters citing a Western security source speaking on condition of anonymity, said China was sending a very simple pre-election message to Taiwan with the balloons. “We are watching you closely and you can't hide,” the source told the news agency.