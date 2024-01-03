Three Chinese balloons fly across Taiwan island days ahead of polls

Three Chinese balloons have flown across Taiwan island and near an air base on Tuesday (Jan 2), said the Taiwanese defence ministry. This is the first time it was reported that the balloons were crossing the island for the first time since the reports surfaced of such kind of balloons flowing in the Taiwan Strait starting last month.

China's potential to use spy balloons has become a global issue since February 2023 when a similar kind of device was shot down by the United States and it was claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. China had stated that the balloon was a civilian craft which had drifted astray accidentally.

Taiwan has remained on high alert for Chinese activities, both political and military, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections which are set to be held on January 13. China claimed the island as its own territory.

Since last month, Taiwan's defence ministry reported several instances of Chinese balloons spotted flying over the sensitive Taiwan Strait and crossing to the north of the island before vanishing.

Balloon used for weather monitoring?

On Wednesday (Jan 3), the ministry gave its daily update regarding Chinese military activities in the past 24 hours and added that it had spotted four balloons flying over the strait - amongst which three flew across the centre of the island.

It stated that the three balloons flew 105 nautical miles (194 km), 160 nautical miles and 159 nautical miles respectively towards the southwest of Ching Chuan Kang, which is an important location for Taiwan Air Force Base. Then, the balloons disappeared at different points, stated the ministry, which had earlier stated that it believed most of them were being used for weather monitoring.

Watch: Gravitas | A full-blown war in South China Sea in 2024? | Taiwan enters a 12-day crucial period The ministry, when questioned if the latest balloons were for weather or other purposes, refused to comment specifically.

It "closely monitors and appropriately responds" to balloons and gathers information about their path for "judgement and analysis," said the ministry. In the past four years, China has increased its military activity around Chinese and Taiwan fighter jets and warships which have now been regularly operating in the strait.