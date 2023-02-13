Syrian President Assad may allow more border crossings for transfer of aid, says WHO

On Sunday, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is open for more border crossings so that aid can be reached to the quake victims in the rebel-held northwest Syria.

Ghebreyesus held talks with the Syrian president in Damascus as the two discussed the response to the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

"The compounding crises of conflict, Covid, cholera, economic decline and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll," said Tedros after he visited Aleppo and saw the devastation.

ALSO READ | UN acknowledges relief failure in Syria as earthquake toll reaches 33,000

He said he was "waiting to move across lines to the northwest, where we've been told the impact is even worse".

The situation has worsened in the rebel-held areas where aid convoys cannot reach the country's government-held without the authorisation of Damascus.

The single border crossing which was open for the transfer of aid was also disrupted by the earthquake.

"This afternoon I met with President Assad, who indicated he was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency," said Tedros. during a virtual press conference from the Syrian capital.

Tedros appreciated the "recent blanket approval by the government of Syria for the UN for cross-line conveys" to transfer aid into the rebel-held areas.

However, he added that although cross-line aid convoys have been given the all-clear by Damascus to enter government-held areas, WHO is still waiting for the green light. "We're on standby," he said.

WATCH | Syria allows aid delivery to rebel-hit areas

WHO's director for the Eastern Mediterranean region Richard Brennan said that there had been "no cross-line deliveries since the earthquake struck".

"We did have one scheduled in the next couple of days. We are still negotiating for that to go ahead," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.