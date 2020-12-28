Sydney to welcome 2021 with its signature fireworks, but no people

The Australian city of Sydney - famous for its New Year countdown each year will welcome 2021 silently, as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the region. Sydney is one of the world's first major cities to welcome a new year, but with a ban on large gatherings in place - only mellow gatherings are allowed.

After COVID-19 cases surged again starting mid-December, about a quarter-million people have been ordered to stay indoors till January 9. New year fireworks in Sydney are famous around the world, with the Opera House witnessing hordes of tourists every year.

Over the last few weeks, the number of cases in the beach suburbs has grown to 125 cases, after five new cases were recorded on Monday.

Earlier, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian had banned people from coming into Sydney's downtown area, with outdoor gatherings limited to 50 people.

"We don't want to create any super-spreading events on New Year's Eve, which then ruins it for everybody across the state moving forward," Berejiklian said during a news conference.

Berejiklian added that the safest way to watch the fireworks was from home.

"On New Year's Eve we don't want any crowds on the foreshore around Sydney whatsoever," she said.

Residents possessing permits for hospitality venues will be allowed to come on New Year's Eve, with households across Sydney being allowed to host 10 people.



15 notices in Sydney have been commissioned so far by NSW police for breaking public health orders since December 24.

"I would say to those people half contemplating doing anything stupid in the next few days, forget it," New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.