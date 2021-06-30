Switzerland to order US F-35A fighter jets, Patriot air defence systems

Switzerland government said on Wednesday that it intends to buy 36 F-35A fighter jets and five Patriot air defence systems from the US in order to protect the "Swiss population from air threats in the future".

The Biden administration had earlier indicated that it was moving forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates amid restrictions.

Qatar also had expressed its desire to acquire the F-35 fighters from Lockheed Martin during the Trump administration.

Last year, the US government had approved the sale of 105 F-35 aircraft to Japan at an estimated price of $23.11 billion to protect US national interest and to assist Japan in developing a strong and effective self-defence capability.

Japan will get the F-35 jets over the next decade including 42 F-35B aircraft. Two years ago, Japan's neighbour South Korea had acquired the American F-35 stealth fighter jets, a move which was criticised by the North Korean regime.

Two F-35 jets were acquired by South Korea with several more to be delivered this year. The elite fighter aircraft is being flown by Britain, Israel among other countries.

The F-35 is one of the costliest warplanes in the world and has the capability for airstrikes, intelligence gathering and air-to-air combat and carries high-end sensors and data-collection tools.

(With inputs from Agencies)