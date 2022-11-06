Swiss woman left 'seriously injured' after being hit thrice by her own car

A woman in Switzerland suffered serious injuries after being struck by her own car three times. Police claim that the 45-year-old lady exited her vehicle in a residential neighbourhood of St. Gallen, in northern Switzerland, with the engine running. According to the authorities, the woman presumably got out of the car to get something in the trunk when it started to roll backward, according to the Swiss news agency ATS.

The woman attempted to stop the car, but instead fell on the ground and was initially driven over. Following the car's collision with another vehicle and subsequent bounce, she was subsequently driven over a second time.

The car then hit a sidewalk, pushing it back toward the victim and ran her over a third time, making her situation much worse. The automobile ultimately hit a wooden barrier and came to a stop.

According to a report in The Guardian, the woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

