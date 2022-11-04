German billionaire Rainer Schaller and his son's remains identified after Caribbean crash

German billionaire Rainer Schaller and his son's remains, have been identified after their jet crashed in the Caribbean last month, his firm RSG announced on Friday. On 21 October, a jet bound for Mexico with six people on board disappeared from radar as it attempted to touch down at a runway in the Limon area of eastern Costa Rica.

An adult and a child's corpses, as well as pieces of the wreckage from the plane and their personal belongings including bags and backpacks, were discovered the next day 28 kilometres (17 miles) off the coast of Limon.

"It is with great dismay that we have received the sad certainty that our founder Rainer Schaller and his son have been identified as the deceased of the plane crash in Costa Rica," RSG said Friday.

"His life partner, her daughter, our colleague and the pilot, who were also on board, are still among the missing."

The McFit chain of gyms was started by Schaller. While the pilot was Swiss, all of the passengers were German.

After 11 days of search, Costa Rican police called the hunt for the missing jet off on Tuesday because "no new evidence has been located."

Schaller built his low-cost McFit network into the biggest fitness chain in Europe after starting with just one gym in the German city of Wuerzburg in 1997.

(With inputs from agencies)

